Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 139,720 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 139,720 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 255,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,441,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Wedbush reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

