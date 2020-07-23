Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,643 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.95. 208,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,557,640. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.16. The company has a market cap of $374.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

