Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 211,985 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,985 shares during the period. Revolve Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Revolve Group worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Revolve Group by 13,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $139,587.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,018. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.52 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 57.43% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

