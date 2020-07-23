Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,567 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21,567 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 134,544 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after purchasing an additional 873,780 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,668. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $106.18.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at $310,265.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,403,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.