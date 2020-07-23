Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,665 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land Trust comprises approximately 5.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $28,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded down $15.82 on Thursday, hitting $558.00. 141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,068. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $838.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $605.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 60.22%. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $575.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,901.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,977 shares of company stock worth $2,890,286. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

