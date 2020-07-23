Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,750 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 83,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $44,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NASDAQ SCVL traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $29.00. 3,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,613. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $414.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

