Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods comprises approximately 4.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 959.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 72,186 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,867.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

HRL stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. 33,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

