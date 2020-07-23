Hospitality Properties Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Hospitality Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -2.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

SVC stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.