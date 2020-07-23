Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Trading Down 1.8%

Hudson Capital Inc (NASDAQ:HUSN)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66, 4,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,220,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Hudson Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Hudson Capital Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, factoring services, and technical services.

