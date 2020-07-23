Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Trading Down 0.6%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.43, approximately 3,119 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 609,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $182.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Immersion had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Immersion by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Immersion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Immersion by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

