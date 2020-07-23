Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 76.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

ILPT stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

