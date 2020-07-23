Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFC. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$148.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$174.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$129.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$151.33.

Shares of TSE:IFC traded down C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$138.16. 64,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$104.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$132.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion and a PE ratio of 29.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 8.520001 EPS for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.68, for a total value of C$127,683.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$729,325.30.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

