Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFC. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$148.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$174.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$129.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$151.33.
Shares of TSE:IFC traded down C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$138.16. 64,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$104.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$132.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion and a PE ratio of 29.57.
In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.68, for a total value of C$127,683.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$729,325.30.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
