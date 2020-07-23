Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $725.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $562.00 to $725.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $660.67.

ISRG traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $684.95. 20,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,620. The company has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.72. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $684.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total value of $1,207,278.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,775 shares of company stock worth $18,181,874 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,460,849,000 after buying an additional 591,816 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,050,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,644,000 after purchasing an additional 322,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,951,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,951,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,607,000 after acquiring an additional 204,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,257 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

