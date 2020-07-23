Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $735.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $602.00 to $735.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a sell rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $660.67.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $684.95. 20,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,620. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.72. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $684.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,775 shares of company stock worth $18,181,874 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,456.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

