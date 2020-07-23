Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated a sell rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $660.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $684.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,620. The business’s 50 day moving average is $583.85 and its 200-day moving average is $550.72. The company has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $684.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,181,874 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

