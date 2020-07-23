Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $670.00 at UBS Group

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $565.00 to $670.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a sell rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $660.67.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $684.95. 20,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,620. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.72. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $684.84. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $157,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,181,874 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,433,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,662,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after acquiring an additional 909,401 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,079,000 after acquiring an additional 640,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.