Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s 4th Largest Position

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.1% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $42,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.13. 1,997,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,873,720. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $269.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.06 and a 200 day moving average of $222.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.