Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $4.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.34. 1,687,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,407,504. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $269.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.66 and a 200 day moving average of $222.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

