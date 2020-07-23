Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 6.5% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.2% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 46,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 52.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $258.07. The stock had a trading volume of 32,552,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,407,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $269.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.