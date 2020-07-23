Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Raised by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded down $6.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.07. 32,552,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,407,504. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $269.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.