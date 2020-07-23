Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.63. 75,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.