Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,204. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22.

