Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

NYSE:IQV traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.28.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

