Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.
NYSE:IQV traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14.
IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.28.
Iqvia Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
