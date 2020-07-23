iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

iRobot stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.74.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Bell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $320,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,186. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

