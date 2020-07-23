iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 46.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,914 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 572.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,810,000 after buying an additional 76,420 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,444,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of TLT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,844,318. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.26 and a 200 day moving average of $157.79. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $130.51 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.