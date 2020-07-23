iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Epstein & White Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291,820 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

