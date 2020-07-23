iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lifted by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,847 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

