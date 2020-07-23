iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises about 2.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 614,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INTF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 54,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,689. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36.

