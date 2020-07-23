iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,656 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average is $94.27.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.