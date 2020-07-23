iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Holdings Increased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.00. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,246. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $250.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.41.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

