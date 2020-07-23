iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 80,264,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980,180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,834,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.95. 650,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,943,941. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

