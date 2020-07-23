iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.99. 2,170,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,273,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

