iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stake Boosted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,251,000 after purchasing an additional 97,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.54. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.80. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $183.27 and a one year high of $300.03.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

