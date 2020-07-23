iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,999 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 659.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,042,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $119.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,454. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

