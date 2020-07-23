iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Up to $21.44

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $21.44. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 4,455,152 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 208.7% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 2,931,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,966 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 70.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,311,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 540,706 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,250,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 108,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 121.3% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 1,040,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 570,212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.