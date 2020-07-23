iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Up to $21.44

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $21.44. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 4,455,152 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 208.7% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 2,931,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,966 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 70.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,311,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 540,706 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,250,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 108,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 121.3% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 1,040,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 570,212 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

