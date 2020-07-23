iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after acquiring an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after buying an additional 327,884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,267,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,323,000 after buying an additional 285,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.06. The stock had a trading volume of 79,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,638. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.72. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

