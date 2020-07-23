iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Cut by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.03. The stock had a trading volume of 67,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,864. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day moving average is $112.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

