iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,398 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 6.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 60,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.47. The company had a trading volume of 171,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,139. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

