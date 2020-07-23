iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,503.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYE stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $20.02. 134,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,041. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

