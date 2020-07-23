iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 138,834 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.68. 97,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,257. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

