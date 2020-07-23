iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 72.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 37,497 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDU traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,837. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $109.28 and a 52-week high of $177.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average of $150.79.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

