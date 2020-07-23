Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Silchester International Investors LLP

Silchester International Investors LLP cut its stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,893,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,447 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group makes up 31.6% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Silchester International Investors LLP owned 9.14% of Janus Henderson Group worth $357,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 721.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,205. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $554.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

