JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.85. The stock had a trading volume of 256,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,756,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,205 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

