Jupiter Price Up 10% This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Jupiter has a total market cap of $7,017.77 and $18.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.31 or 0.01933592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00081565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00192788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00119449 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 13,600,388 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

