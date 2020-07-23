KardiaChain 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.26 Million (KAI)

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. KardiaChain has a total market cap of $22.85 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded 120% higher against the dollar. One KardiaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.64 or 0.01934677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00081974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00191840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00119326 BTC.

About KardiaChain

KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,662,059,399 coins. The official website for KardiaChain is www.kardiachain.io

