Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA makes up approximately 2.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,751,000. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 756,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 436.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 227,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8,851.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 204,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 98,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,705. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $15.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

