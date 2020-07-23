Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Buys New Shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.37. 1,575,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

