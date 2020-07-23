Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,133,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

