Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.88. 61,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $331.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.38. The company has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

