Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 304 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 49.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,112,000 after buying an additional 2,211,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,826,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,066 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.16. 181,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,170,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a PE ratio of 95.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. FIG Partners started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

